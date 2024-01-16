Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.35. 1,602,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,466. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

