Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

