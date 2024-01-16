Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $268,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 340,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ITW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.56. 91,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

