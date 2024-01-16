Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.79. 975,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,721.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $290.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.