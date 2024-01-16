Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 362,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. 234,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

