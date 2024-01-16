Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.23. 61,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,047. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

