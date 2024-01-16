Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 22.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.97. The stock had a trading volume of 265,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.86. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.