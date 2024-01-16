Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,736 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 172,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,760. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

