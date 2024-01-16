Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.58. 180,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,929. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $434.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.35.
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
