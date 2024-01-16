Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.58. 180,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,929. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $434.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.35.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.