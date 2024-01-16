Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

