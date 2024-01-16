Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUSB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,393 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

