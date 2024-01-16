Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.1 %

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,993. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

