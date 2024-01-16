Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.79 and its 200-day moving average is $543.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $489.54 and a fifty-two week high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

