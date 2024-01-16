Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $727.56. The company had a trading volume of 934,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,113. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $683.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.32.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

