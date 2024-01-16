Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

