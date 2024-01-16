Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 678,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,931. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

