Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 68,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE PAC traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 42,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,518. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $200.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

