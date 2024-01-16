Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 6.7 %

HDFC Bank stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,055,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,964. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

