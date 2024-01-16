Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,306 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 4,302,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.