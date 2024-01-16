Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 273,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

