Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,107. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.