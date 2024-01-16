Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,142 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 3.1 %

BBVA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

