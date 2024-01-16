Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

