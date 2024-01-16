Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,419,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.