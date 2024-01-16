Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,728. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

