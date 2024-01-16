Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,225. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

