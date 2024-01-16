Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.05. 864,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

