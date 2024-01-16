Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 16,926,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,178,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

