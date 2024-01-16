Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. 52,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.