Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 3.7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. 988,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,117,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $7,423,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.