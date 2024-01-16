Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,549,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

