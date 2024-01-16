Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 1,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

