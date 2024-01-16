Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

