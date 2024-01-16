Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $224,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lennar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 84.1% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 36,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 2.2 %

LEN opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.