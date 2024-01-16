Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $375,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.23. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

