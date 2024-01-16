Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $31.65

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $30.03. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,877,333 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. abrdn plc grew its position in Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.