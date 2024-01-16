LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIAN. Raymond James cut their price target on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LianBio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LianBio by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 225,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,232. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

