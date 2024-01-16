Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

