Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGDTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 292,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Liberty Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

About Liberty Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.