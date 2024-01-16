Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.05. The stock had a trading volume of 864,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,606. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average is $389.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

