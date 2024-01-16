Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,955,495 shares trading hands.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

