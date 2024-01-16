Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

