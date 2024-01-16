Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $53,626,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,569.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,552.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

