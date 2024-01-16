Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 540.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

