Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 2,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,067. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Lotus Resources
