LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.63

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 52427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXU. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

