Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Lucid Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

