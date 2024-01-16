Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 13427820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

