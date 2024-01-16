Lucid Group’s (LCID) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $13,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 402,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

