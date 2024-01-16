Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.71. 643,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 811,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

